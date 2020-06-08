Looney Tunes 'Hunter' is Dropping the Gun amid America's Rising Shootings

Elmer Fudd will keep hunting ‘wabbits’ in its modern remake, but would not be sporting a rifle any longer. Warner Bros had commissioned a new series featuring the characters from Looney Tunes for HBO Max which will now see the hunter without a gun.

According to a report in The Telegraph UK, while all the old classic characters make a return, Fudd will lose the gun in response to the rising incidents of gun violence in the United States.

The hunter will continue to catch (or try to catch) Bugs Bunny but with a scythe, an agricultural tool, this time. His iconic catchphrase from the old cartoon series: “Shhh. Be vewy, vewy quiet. I’m hunting wabbits” may return though.

The change in weapon will not cover the use of booby traps, TNT dynamites and anvils. Only guns are being omitted, while “cartoony violence” is okay for the production.

Peter Browngardt, executive producer of the series, said in an interview with the New York Times that they have tried to stay true to the original show as if its production was never stopped. “I always thought, ‘What if Warner Bros had never stopped making Looney Tunes cartoons? As much as we possibly could, we treated the production in that way”, he said.

He also pointed out how Looney Tunes in essence was very different to what has become of the current time. “We’re going through this wave of anti-bullying, ‘everyone needs to be friends’, ‘everyone needs to get along’. Looney Tunes is pretty much the antithesis of that. Its two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent,” he added.

It seems Fudd becoming gun-less has not really hit the show’s popularity as the reboot in the US has received more views than other HBO favourites like the Game of Thrones.