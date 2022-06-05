Lord Bobby Knew about 'Swedengate' Years Ago and this Clip from 'Bichhoo' is Proof

Lord Bobby is a gift who never stops giving and years ago, he have us a glimpse of Swedish hospitality that trended as #Swedengate recently. After a Reddit post went viral, there was a an outpouring of posts by users who narrated how many Swedes do not offer guests food. However, Lord Bobby had, many years ago, given a glimpse of #swedengate in the 2000 movie ‘Bichhoo’. The clip shows Bobby Deol bringing a plate of food to a very hungry Rani Mukherjee. However, her expectations soon come crashing down.

“No one:

Swedish people:

Fans, as usual, hailed Lord Bobby’s farsightedness.

“Lord Bobby strikes again!”

Lord Bobby strikes again! https://t.co/YDnUp1Pqxu — Dr Aditya Ganguly (@AdiG1993) June 5, 2022

“This account never fails.”

“Legend has it that there is a Bollywood meme for every world trend today and in the future.”

Legend has it that there is a Bollywood meme for every world trend today and in the future. 🤣🤣 #sweedengate https://t.co/A3rImsI7ny — Faizal Khan (@faiz_4k) June 4, 2022

“This is so darn funny.”

“So dead lol King Bobby.”

So dead lol King Bobby https://t.co/OIJG66906g — Sammy (@S_ammerz) June 4, 2022

“Ohh my! This is a hilarious considering the context of #Swedengate.”

Ohh my! This is a hilarious considering the context of #Swedengate https://t.co/lUkAu1NTQw — Austin (@Austinfromdall1) June 4, 2022

“I laughed more than i should have.”

I laughed more than i should have https://t.co/981pA7sfvH — Lopa (@inmusicwetrustx) June 4, 2022

“We are lucky to be living in bobbyverse.”

We are lucky to be living in bobbyverse https://t.co/ATcb9KqfVs — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 4, 2022

“#Swedengate explained.”

“There’s a Bobby clip on everything.”

There's a Bobby clip on everything https://t.co/p735Zoq7wW — Dante's 7th Circle (@HorusChorus) June 4, 2022

“whatever you can think of has already happend in bobbyverse.”

whatever you can think of has already happend in bobbyverse. https://t.co/jUCR4CfuCZ — N. (@rantsgonerogue) June 4, 2022

Swedengate’ has opened up the floodgates to a massive Twitter discourse and we all know how that one goes. It all started with a Reddit post where one user shared their experience at a Swedish friend’s house in response to a question on the “weirdest” things people have had to do at other people’s house because of their culture or religion. The now-removed answer that started the Twitter storm read: “I remember going to my swedish friends house. And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate… [sic]” This was all it took for the floodgates to open.

