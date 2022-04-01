Lord Bobby Played the Ultimate April Fool's Prank, Everyone Can Go Home Now

It’s April Fool’s Day and while social media is filled with memes and pranks to mark the day, Lord Bobby has obviously slayed in this category years ago. A clip shared by @Bobbywood_ handle on Twitter shows Lord Bobby pulling off the ultimate prank. In the scene from the 2005 film, Jurm, Bobby can be seen dousing a room with the contents of a container labelled ‘kerosene’. A helpless Shakti Kapoor, tied to a bed, pleads with terrified eyes not to set the house aflame. Lord Bobby, however, is immune to his cries. He then proceeds to pour out the liquid from the container into a glass and drinks. Comprehension dawns on Shakti Kapoor.

“Award for the best April Fool’s prank goes to…"

Award for the best April Fool’s prank goes to… pic.twitter.com/obL2IQWG73— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) April 1, 2022

Earlier, Lord Bobby showed how to hoodwink Russian soldiers in the 2012 Bollywood film ‘Players’. A clip shared by ‘Bobbywood’ on Twitter shows Bobby Deol successfully creating a smoke screen over the windows of a train packed with Russian soldiers. As a result of this, the train is diverted to a track that Lord Bobby wants. The clip has netizens praising Lord Bobby’s prescience and style.

Advertisement

Even though the actor hasn’t had a lot of hit films of late, the various futuristic scenes that he did ages ago are managing to keep him relevant on social media. We are, in fact, speaking about the Lord Bobby memes that are, for some reason, a thing. If not for them, we’d never know how shockingly prescient Bobby Deol’s movies had been. his movie repertoire includes ones that supply memes to keep Twitter going for days, like Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. He had made his Bollywood debut in Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna in 1995. However, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, a suspense thriller, was considered his breakthrough role. Here we take you through all the times Bobby Deol proved that he is a time traveller; source: “trust me bro".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.