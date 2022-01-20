Lord Jagannath's Photo on KitKat Wrapper Sparks Twitter Outrage, Nestle India Apologises

Nestle India has been facing backlash on social media after the company included images of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra on the wrapper of their product KitKat. A section of the Internet is miffed with this decision and has taken to social media to complain about the same. They are of the opinion that this hurts religious sentiments. A Twitter user claimed that since most people, after they are done eating KitKat chocolates, throw the wrappers in drains, roads and garbage bins and that's why, having pictures of gods like Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra on those wrappers would mean demeaning them. Another user reiterated the statement while adding that though it was an honor to have the culture of Odisha represented on the cover of KitKat, it cannot be denied that people do discard the wrappers in dustbins or on roads after consuming the chocolate.

Please remove the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra Photos In Your @kitkat Chocolate Cover . When People Are Finished The Chocolate They Are Through The Cover On Road, Drain, Dustbin, Etc . So Please Remove The Photos . @Nestle @NestleIndiaCare #Odisha#JayJagannath pic.twitter.com/9vFy0trazw— Biswadeep Pradhan (@Biswadeep_bcjd) January 17, 2022

It is a honor to see our Odisha culture & lord jagannath, balabhadra & subhadra on ##KitKat but plz think once, whn some1 will eat 🍫 & will throw the wrapper into dustbins, drains, gutters & many will walk on it 😭. Jagannath family will be happy with it. @CMO_Odisha @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/10xPKsdz5c— Sanjeeb Kumar Shaw (@sanjeebshaw1) January 16, 2022

Following the controversy, Nestle India has issued an apology saying that it was not their intention to hurt religious sentiments or beliefs. The product with the packaging was launched by Nestle India last year and it had been withdrawn soon after.

Hi! Kitkat travel break packs are meant to celebrate beautiful local destinations. Last year we wanted to celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing 'Pattachitra’, an art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid imagery. (1/3)— We Care At Nestlé (@NestleIndiaCare) January 18, 2022

The visual was inspired by the government tourism website. We wanted to encourage people to know about the art & its artisans. Our past campaigns have also shown that consumers like to collect & keep such beautiful designs. (2/3)— We Care At Nestlé (@NestleIndiaCare) January 18, 2022

We do understand the sensitivity of the matter and regret if we have inadvertently hurt anyone’s sentiment. With immediate action we had already initiated withdrawal of these packs from the market. We thank you for your understanding and support. (3/3)— We Care At Nestlé (@NestleIndiaCare) January 18, 2022

In a tweet, the FMCG Company said that they wanted to celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing 'Pattachitra’ and that the government tourism website inspired the visual.

Recently, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) receives hundreds of complaints studied 1,759 complaints against 488 advertisements over the past three years and some broad trends or categories emerged as to what Indians found offensive. Advertisements that seemingly hurt religious sentiments formed another category. These included religious narratives that strayed from convention, or attempted to show non-traditional interpretations of religious practices. Making humorous content out of religious and cultural motifs, too, was found to be offensive. Also causing offence were ads that were perceived to have “crossed cultural boundaries". These were ads that attempted to subvert what’s considered sacred in Indian culture or tried to portray intergenerational relationships in an unconventional manner.

