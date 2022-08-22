Lord Of The Rings Lego Set Priced at Rs 60,000, Desis Want the Real 'One Ring' With it

The Lord of the Rings fans are passionate, and if you’re one of them, would you be willing to shell out Rs 60,000 for a LOTR Lego set? Twitter users were shocked when a journalist shared a screengrab from Amazon, where a Lord of the Rings themed Lego set was priced at Rs 59,999. It might appear that people have actually bought it too, because at the time of writing this article, there’s only one of it left in stock on Amazon.

The Tower of Orthanc set comes with six detailed floors, as per the product description on Amazon, replete with trap doors, potions and ingredients to make them, foldable staircase et al. However, most Twitter users still found the cost jarring and suggested that with that money, books, or a bike, or even an FD would be a better choice. Another said only the actual Ring of Sauron coming with the Lego set could justify that price.

iss toy se achha parents bacho ko aapki book dila de — Prasad Kumbhar (@PrasadK66384740) August 21, 2022

Do you get the actual ring of Sauron with it? — Aditya Ganguly MBBS MD Internist (@AdiG1993) August 21, 2022

Lego se achha FD karwana hai.। Interest to milega.। — Discoursedancer✒️ (@vichitragyaani) August 21, 2022

Constructing the Orthanc the tower of Isengard, for real, will probably be cheaper. — AgentK (@navaneed86) August 21, 2022

Bike khareed lenge yaar — Unnamed (@Abhisekh34) August 21, 2022

Wah Bhai Wah! maximum 400 rupay ka plastic ek ghar ki price mein wah! Jio White People https://t.co/S95psZ9q6S pic.twitter.com/G8SUJWfMmj — V Ranga (@vansh_ranga) August 21, 2022

For LoTR fans, the highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes centre stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to start streaming from September 2nd onwards across multiple languages worldwide including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here