Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power A 'Visual Delight'? Netizens Are in Awe

The prequels to much-loved fantasy adventures seem to be in trend currently. The audience have much awaited the Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power. It is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, bringing to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle Earth’s history. Being Amazon’s biggest investment with a budget of USD 1 billion, looking at the spell-binding visuals has convinced the netizens that watching it on a small screen is a major regret and it has been made for the big screen.

The two episodes give a glimpse of most of the realms viewers will visit over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór. Tweeple have lauded the visuals on the social media platform. “Just finished #RingsOfPower first episode. Overall I enjoyed it a lot and visually it’s a spectacle!,” wrote a Twitter user.

Just finished #RingsOfPower first episode.

Overall I enjoyed it a lot and visually it’s a spectacle! pic.twitter.com/cIJu2ERu0b — Alberto Juan (@alazko2) September 2, 2022

“This beauty is indescribable,” wrote another Twitter user.

Tears of joy… Maybe it’s nostalgia, but #LOTROnPrime started extremely strong to me, making a statement with an absolutely breathtaking visual feast, characters I cared about and a grandiose score by Bear McCreary. This is meant for the big screen, I am on board! #RingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/V7BRjJfqnE — matte (Matt Cote) (@m77oz) September 2, 2022

Right from the first visuals of the tree of light to the scenes of Galadriel fighting the waves in the Sundering Seas, netizens are in awe of every frame.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here