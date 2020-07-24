Lord of the Rings: This is What Summertime on Saturn Looks Like from Hubble Telescope

Saturn, the planet with the rings, also has different seasons.

To capture and view the extraordinary terrestrial happenings, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has stationed various telescopes, one of which is Hubble.

In its latest quest to explore the universe, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope gave us a glimpse of summertime on Saturn.

The images of the gas giant, located 839 million miles from the Earth, was captured on July 4, 2020.

In the images, one can see a light reddish shade on the northern hemisphere of the planet. It is expected that the color composition might be a result of heat due to increased sunlight.

In an official press release issued on Thursday, NASA said, "Hubble's crisp view shows multiple banded cloud activity warmed increasingly by direct sunlight."

As mentioned by NASA, the image was captured as a part of the Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) project. This project aims at knowing and understanding the atmospheric dynamics of the solar system, including the evolution of gases.

Out of all the moons Saturn has, the image also captured two of them as tiny bright dots against the dark background of the space. While the moon Mimas can be spotted on the right of the planet, Enceladus is located just below it.

Lead investigator of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, d Amy Simon mentioned, "It's amazing that even over a few years, we're seeing seasonal changes on Saturn."