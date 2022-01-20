Lord Shardul Greeted With Memes as 'Lone Warrior' Slams Fearless Fifty Against South Africa

Shardul Thakur, who came in to bat at number 8, made the South African bowling attack look ordinary after the Indian all-rounder slammed a late, yet swift fifty in the first India-South Africa ODI on Wednesday. Thakur’s unbeaten 50 in 43 deliveries that included five boundaries and a maximum, however, came in a losing cause as Team India, led by KL Rahul, lost by 31 runs while chasing a swift target of 297. After Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) laid a solid foundation, India’s middle-order tumbled. Once cruising at 138/1, India were quickly reduced to 214/8 before Thakur decided to free his arms and push India to 265/8 in their designated 50 overs.

Although the middle-order that included Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer faced brickbats from cricket fans on Twitter, Lord Shadul memes arose from all corners as the all-rounder once again left his mark during a sticky situation.

Shardul Thakur has 1 fifty in Australia, 2 fifty in England and 1 fifty in South Africa in International cricket.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2022

Lord Shardul 50 to keep BP in control.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 19, 2022

Lord Shardul Thakur treating Ngidi like a net bowler in CSK training sessions.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 19, 2022

Lord Shardul Supremacy pic.twitter.com/IeLzG9GTth— Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) January 19, 2022

#SAvsINDLord Shardul Thakur comes in every match and explores all the possible roles he can play with bat and ball for #TeamIndia in crucial matches pic.twitter.com/lSCavl7frL— Rajneesh (@Rajneesh_16) January 19, 2022

Earlier, Thakur brought up his career-best performance at the Wanderers Stadium on the Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa that helped India make a comeback after being bundled out for 202 in their first innings. Watching Thakur’s heroics and historic seven-for, cricket fans especially from India, broke into customary celebrations as they crowned the all-rounder with “Lord Shardul" memes yet again, lauding the cricketer’s contribution.

