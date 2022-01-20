CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lord Shardul Greeted With Memes as 'Lone Warrior' Slams Fearless Fifty Against South Africa
2-MIN READ

Lord Shardul Greeted With Memes as 'Lone Warrior' Slams Fearless Fifty Against South Africa

Shardul Thakur once again made his presence felt on the field, this time with the bat against South Africa in the first ODI on Wednesday.

Buzz Staff

Shardul Thakur, who came in to bat at number 8, made the South African bowling attack look ordinary after the Indian all-rounder slammed a late, yet swift fifty in the first India-South Africa ODI on Wednesday. Thakur’s unbeaten 50 in 43 deliveries that included five boundaries and a maximum, however, came in a losing cause as Team India, led by KL Rahul, lost by 31 runs while chasing a swift target of 297. After Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) laid a solid foundation, India’s middle-order tumbled. Once cruising at 138/1, India were quickly reduced to 214/8 before Thakur decided to free his arms and push India to 265/8 in their designated 50 overs.

Although the middle-order that included Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer faced brickbats from cricket fans on Twitter, Lord Shadul memes arose from all corners as the all-rounder once again left his mark during a sticky situation.

Earlier, Thakur brought up his career-best performance at the Wanderers Stadium on the Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa that helped India make a comeback after being bundled out for 202 in their first innings. Watching Thakur’s heroics and historic seven-for, cricket fans especially from India, broke into customary celebrations as they crowned the all-rounder with “Lord Shardul" memes yet again, lauding the cricketer’s contribution.

Buzz Staff

January 20, 2022