Lord Shiva Devotee in Andhra Offers 10kg Ice Cream to Deity, Locals Line Up to Watch

In a rather ‘cool’ news, a devotee in Andhra Pradesh’s Palakol offered ice-cream as prasadam to Lord Shiva at the Ksheera RamaLingeswara Swamy Temple, one of the noted Pancharama Kshetras and the news has now spread far and wide in the area with people visiting the temple in large numbers to be blessed with the unique prasadam. Although it is a common occurrence at temples and places of worship for devotees to visit in large numbers during festivals, this particular temple is getting visitors who wish to partake of some tasty prasad offering!

Devotees offer naivedyam , which is either milk or curd as abhishekam to the Lord. Apart from these, some also offer honey, sugar and a variety of fruit juices to the deity and offer prayers. Some even offer a tumbler of water as an abhishekam. It is believed the lord blesses them by fulfilling their wishes and that is how the deity got noted as ‘Bhola Shankara’. They also offer special prayers using Maredu leaves to get rid of any financial problems they might have.

But Devella Narsimha Murthy of Palakol became well known in his native area when he offered 10 kilos of ice cream to Lord Shiva as naivedyam. The ice cream was poured on the shivling and as it nestled around the deity, devotees lined up in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the wonderful sight. They formed long serpentine queues at the famous temple to also get a taste of the cold ice cream as prasadam.

There are several noted devotees of Lord Shiva in mythology and even in history and ecah one of them worshipped the all-powerful in their own capacity. A famous tale of a staunch devotee Kannappa, who was a hunter is often recounted how he used to offer meat to Lord Shiva.

Some also offer naivedyam using Payasam, Ckakkera Pongali and Purnam.

