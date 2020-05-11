'Losing My Civilians': Parody of REM Band's 90s Hit Takes Jibe at Trump over Covid-19 Situation

A parody of 1991 hit song “Losing My Religion” has taken a jibe at US President Donald Trump over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The song has been titled “Losing My Civilians” and has been created by British website Politics Joe.

The original song was created by REM band in 1991. The parody video uses some of the iconic images from the original video adapted to the current pandemic situation.

Here is the parody song

“I thought that I heard you laughing” has been changed to “I thought that I heard you coughing.” Trump “sings” in the spoof: “That’s me with corona.” He adds: “I don’t care if you get it. Oh no, I’ve said too much.”

The video was shared on Twitter on Friday and within no time became a hit among the netizens, particularly the American fans. Former head of the US Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, wrote: “wow!”

The REM band ran successfully for over a decade before breaking up in 2011. The band’s bass player Mike Mills had earlier said that they were exploring “legal avenues” to prevent Trump from using their music at reelection campaign rallies. He had called the president a “con man” and a “fraud.”