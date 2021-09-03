Loss of Habitat Forces Endangered Lion Tailed Macaques to Come Out on Roads for Food

The lion tailed macaques (LTM), a species on verge of extinction living in the rainforests of the Western Ghats, were seen coming out on roads in search of food due to shrinking forest covers in Karnataka.

Lamenting on the condition of these species, environmentalist Ajay Kumar Sharma said that the sight is very beautiful for visiting but it is disappointing to see these LTMs in such situation.

While talking to ANI he said, “ LTMs are known to be introverts. They live on the high canopies of native trees. Now native tress are replaced with Acacia and Nilgiris. These animals do not even have food in the forests. So there is a drastic behavioural change in them. It is very disheartening to see them wait by the side of road for travellers to throw a packet of chips.”

Sharma also discussed about the order passed by the Deputy Conservator Of Forest of Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary asking travellers to not to stop at Agumbe Ghat. Disagreeing to it he said that it would not work out . Instead, authorities should make sure that these animals get enough food in the forest itself.

“LTMs are the pride of the Western Ghats Of Karnataka. They are on the verge of extinction .We should do something for them” he added.

Lion-tailed macaques are one of the primates that live in jungles. With unique anatomy and temperament they can be easily identified by their shaggy, silver manes. Macaques are often called “specialist species”, they can be found only in few habitats with familiar flora and food sources.

Shashi Bhushan, a villager in Agumbe blamed the forest department for such situation of LTMs and requested the authorities to take some action to protect these endangered animals.

