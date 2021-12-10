Lost Dog Which Swam 3,300 Feet Across Ohio River Gets Adopted

In a fascinating story of animal rescue from the United States, a runaway dog who had crossed 3300 feet across the Ohio river in 2020 has been adopted. The dog named Allie who had fled from his previous owner’s house on December 5, 2020, and swam across the Ohio river, was adopted by volunteer trainer, Michelle Philips who rescued her from the river, reported Fox News quoting news agency SWNS. When Allie first escaped from the owner’s house in 2020, she ran to the Ohio river and spent an hour trying to swim across. Officers with the local Evansville Police, Fire and Animal Control departments tried to pull her out but the dog did not allow anyone to come closer and was almost hit by a barge.

Her condition looked terrible, and she went under the current multiple times but thankfully, Allie was able to make it across to Kentucky. However, she immediately rushed to the wood and a search operation to find her was carried out for over a week.

Every time the rescuers tried to come close to Allie, she would run away. Rescuers did not lose hope and were eventually able to fence and leash her.

“We just brought her home and she went and laid down on our couch," Phillips told SWNS.

Allie was extremely scared and fearful of people during her initial stay at Philip’s home for training. However, things slowly started getting better as the trainer worked on improving the dog’s trust in people. The dog that was once extremely fearful around people, is now comfortable with the presence of humans. She went outside without a leash and never attempted to run away.

While Allie was initially supposed to spend only a few months with Philips for training, she was adopted as a pet formally, earlier this month after almost a year of her successful rescue.

