'Lost Faith in Humanity': YouTuber Accused of Swindling 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Funds Opens Up

The small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ run by an elderly couple in the Delhi’s Malviya Nagar shot to fame after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan highlighted their plight amid the pandemic. It has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The eatery run by 80-year-old Kanta Prasad was flooded with people and led to donations from well-wishers. However, the humanitarian effort took an ugly turn after Prasad filed a case of cheating against Wasan. The Delhi Police, on Friday, registered a case against Wasan under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly misusing the funds received as donations for the elderly couple.

According to reports on NDTV, the case which was registered against Wasan a month after the video went viral. Prasad alleged that the YouTuber misappropriated funds by sharing bank account details and mobile numbers of his family and friends to collect funds received as donation for the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’.

Wasan denied the allegations in the ongoing controversy. However, a video of him speaking to a radio channel has gone viral in social media circuits.

In the video, the YouTuber explained that he felt ‘torn’ and ‘cheated’ due to the alleged accusations against him. Wasan said he has lost faith in humanity and doesn’t know how to respond to Prasad’s claim that he never invited the blogger to his eatery.

Watch the video here:

Baba says Gaurav's biggest mistake was to 'make that video'!As police registers a case against Gaurav Wasan, he tells @MirchiVidit the REAL reason why he helped #BabaKaDhaba Today, he feels cheated, dejected, torn. Does he deserve this? #GauravWasan #Mirchi pic.twitter.com/D5MqoBPEZp — Sayema (@_sayema) November 6, 2020

Several users took to Twitter after seeing the video of Wasan’s side of the story, they hoped that this incident does not discourage others from helping the needy.

One user commented that it is sad to things take an ugly turn and hoped it does not deter Wasan or others from doing good.

This is sad to see.... hope this experience does not deter Gaurav or others from doing good. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) November 7, 2020

Another user blamed ‘Baba’ is the reason why others don’t come forward to help others and in the process, get their ‘hands dirty’.

Many users have come in support with their comments to Wasan, while an equal number called the ‘Baba’ greedy.