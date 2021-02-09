Lost in Mountains for 2 Weeks, Irish Couple Rescues Dog; Watch the Emotional Reunion with Its Owner

Simple acts of compassion can go a long way and save someone’s life. A heart-warming video of one such act of love and care is winning hearts online in which a couple rescued a lost dog returning it to its owners. The emotional clip is leaving netizens teary-eyed.

The 45-seconds-long clip was shared by a Twitter user on February 7. She told that her colleague had lost her dog two weeks ago at Wicklow Mountains and later, it was rescued by a couple who returned it to her owners.

The video starts with a man carrying the visibly weak Labrador on his shoulder and walking her down the snow covered mountain. The stickers on the video state that the dog was so cold that she couldn’t move, so the couple who found her carried her 10 kms down the mountains and brought her home. Then the dog that appears awfully weak and starved is warmed and taken care of. The couple then tracked her owners who shared that she had been lost for about two weeks.

My work colleague lost her Labrador 2 weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this vid of her rescue. Now reunited with her family. #faithinhumanity #kindeness #dogs @dog_rates @sampson_dog @bunsenbernerbmd pic.twitter.com/hNrvtHmASs— Joy (@joypatrica) February 7, 2021

The touching video has been viewed more than 3 lakh times, gained more than 32 thousand likes and has been retweeted more than 5000 times. The Twitter user who shared the video later also shared the name of the couple who rescued the Labrador in another tweet.As the video won hearts over the internet, people have been showering their love and thanking the couple for their generosity.

What a heartwarming story.Cheered me up for today.Such a kind rescue couple.Even put a coat on him. Lucky dog, lucky owners.If the world was full of people like this, it would be so much nicer.— mvde (@MarieEeckhaute) February 8, 2021

If this story & beautiful footage doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, you have no heart or soul. This just made my day. Thank you to those beautiful people for saving her☺️❤️— Fr. Bob’s Lourdes Camel Sanctuary (@CamelSanctuary) February 8, 2021

We need more reminders of the good people out in this crazy world and how connected we are to the animals we share it with. Thanks to those two good people. So happy the dog was reunited with her humans.— Joan Gallo-Silver (@DollyBelle) February 8, 2021

God bless these people. Without trying to be too harsh how do you let that happen omg. I've had a dog run away before but up a mountain, what were they thinking. From experience I know anything I might say they've probably thought themselves. I'm happy that baby is home though.— Nick-fil-a (@Whartooth) February 8, 2021

You’re bloody marvellous well done and thanks for being a great human being x— Betty (@alicethroughthe) February 7, 2021

That is so great she is home! What a fantastic couple for saving her. I love that they put a jacket on her to keep her warm What a lovely thing to see!— Emma (@Emma82276796) February 7, 2021

Wishing the doggo a happy and safe life ahead with its hooman.