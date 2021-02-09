News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Lost in Mountains for 2 Weeks, Irish Couple Rescues Dog; Watch the Emotional Reunion with Its Owner
2-MIN READ

Lost in Mountains for 2 Weeks, Irish Couple Rescues Dog; Watch the Emotional Reunion with Its Owner

The labrador being taken down the mountain (L). Its reunion with its hooman (R).

The labrador being taken down the mountain (L). Its reunion with its hooman (R).

The dog was lost in Ireland's Wicklow Mountains two weeks ago and was found by the couple. The labrador looked visibly weak and under-nourished.

Simple acts of compassion can go a long way and save someone’s life. A heart-warming video of one such act of love and care is winning hearts online in which a couple rescued a lost dog returning it to its owners. The emotional clip is leaving netizens teary-eyed.

The 45-seconds-long clip was shared by a Twitter user on February 7. She told that her colleague had lost her dog two weeks ago at Wicklow Mountains and later, it was rescued by a couple who returned it to her owners.

The video starts with a man carrying the visibly weak Labrador on his shoulder and walking her down the snow covered mountain. The stickers on the video state that the dog was so cold that she couldn’t move, so the couple who found her carried her 10 kms down the mountains and brought her home. Then the dog that appears awfully weak and starved is warmed and taken care of. The couple then tracked her owners who shared that she had been lost for about two weeks.

The touching video has been viewed more than 3 lakh times, gained more than 32 thousand likes and has been retweeted more than 5000 times. The Twitter user who shared the video later also shared the name of the couple who rescued the Labrador in another tweet.As the video won hearts over the internet, people have been showering their love and thanking the couple for their generosity.

Wishing the doggo a happy and safe life ahead with its hooman.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...