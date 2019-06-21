Take the pledge to vote

Lost Wallets with Cash More Likely to be Returned, Say Economists

For over three years, a team of economists left more than 17,000 wallets containing varying amounts of money at civic institutions in 40 countries.

Trending Desk

June 21, 2019
Lost Wallets with Cash More Likely to be Returned, Say Economists
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)
Contrary to popular beliefs, a new study now finds that the likelihood of a stranger returning a lost wallet is increased if there was money inside it.

In 2013, economist Michel Maréchal of the University of Zurich and Alain Cohn of the University of Michigan conducted a pilot study where they asked a student in Finland to pose as a tourist and drop off wallets at civic institutions. He said he had found each wallet and asked the staff to deal with it.

When more money led to higher rates of return, Maréchal and Cohn told the student to triple the amount in the wallets. Nothing changed. This led to Maréchal and Cohn setting out to understand whether the trend was for a particular place, or was it universal.

For over three years, a team of economists left more than 17,000 wallets containing varying amounts of money at civic institutions in 40 countries. The results of the study published in the journal Science on June 20, and then measured, how many of those were reported to their owners.

While results of the study saw that the rates of return varied greatly, from 14 percent in China to 76 percent in Switzerland. However, most importantly, the study found that in 38 out of 40 countries, the more money a wallet contained, the more likely people were to return it.

Speaking about it, said, “People are a bit too pessimistic in their view of human behavior."

Contrary to what the researchers believed would transpire, they explored possible explanations for their finding in follow-up studies and concluded that people everywhere were motivated by a combination of altruism and an aversion to viewing themselves as a thief.

