LOTR Will Cast You if You Have 'Funky Looks' Like Long Limbs, Missing Bones

Hopes are high for the much-awaited, multi-season television adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The Amazon Prime series will begin its production in New Zealand soon and the date is nearer than we thought as a New Zealand based casting agency had called for “funky looking” actors” for auditions.

The casting ad was posted on Facebook by the casting agency called BGT and the requirement box listed skinny faces, facial burns, facial lines, acne scars, “long skinny” limbs, deep cheekbones, missing bones, and large eyes as “desirable qualities”, according to The Guardian report.

The report added that no particular role was mentioned in the ad and an earlier image, that featured a range of police mugshots to illustrate the look the agency is seeking, was removed.



https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/jun/24/lord-of-the-rings-tv-series-issues-new-zealand-casting-call-for-funky-looking-people

The booker of the ad did not accept if the casting call was for Lords of the Ring series but the post had earlier featured a hashtag that said ‘lord of the rings on prime’. The hashtag along with a line in the ad (lead booker submitting talent for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings) have been removed now.

The mystical series is slotted for a 2021 release, pre production of which was stopped in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The world of the hobbits, orcs, dwarves and elves is expected to be grand and exciting. Needless to say, expectations are immense given the massively successful movie trilogy.

It is important to note that BGT was responsible for providing the extras in the Peter Jackson directed films as well. The agency has mentioned that only those who have the authority to work in New Zealand and live in Auckland, should apply for the roles.





