Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
'Lots Of Fresh Air, No WiFi': This School Is Sending Students on a Trip Without Smartphones
The headmaster said that, during a chat with pupils, he was surprised to find out one girl did not know which city her friend lived in even though they had been friends for more than a year.
Representative Image.
A leading private school in the United Kingdom is sending its students on a week-long trip without smartphones after finding out they were more comfortable “contacting each other via WhatsApp than talking face to face.”
“Sixth-formers from Roedean will spend a week at a country house to practice interacting face-to-face,” Daily Mail reported.
The £38,000 or over Rs. 33 lakh -a-year Brighton boarding school said the retreat has “lots of fresh air and no wi-fi”, in order to prevent the girls from messaging each other on WhatsApp or like photos on Instagram.
“The move comes after the headmaster, Oliver Blond, realized that some pupils received a lot of their information about friends from social media,” according to Daily Mail.
The students will be set “team tasks and encouraged to make eye contact, read facial expressions and play board games.”
The headmaster said that, during a chat with pupils, he was surprised to find out one girl did not know which city her friend lived in even though they had been friends for more than a year.
“Teenagers can seem so connected but at the same time rather isolated,” he told the Sunday Times.
Gemma Hannan, who is the director of the sixth form, said the idea of a retreat came after teachers noticed the girls’ friendships were mostly conducted online.
“We find them WhatsApping each other even when they are in the same class. They feel comfier contacting each other via WhatsApp than talking face to face,” she said.
Blond said the retreat was not just for “eye contact and board games – but to develop critical thinking, discussion and debate, without the distraction of technology.”
Student Ellie Flavin, 17, said even when “we walk with a friend down a corridor, they have their phones out.”
“Social media offers virtual friendships. I will see them on Instagram and follow them, but I have never had a face-to-face chat with them,” she said.
