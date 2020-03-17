Louis Vuitton is Making Free Hand Sanitizers for France to Combat Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said on Sunday that its cosmetics unit would manufacture large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to help stave off a nationwide shortage across France as the coronavirus rapidly spreads.

"LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands ... to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday," LVMH said in a statement.

"These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities," LVMH added.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak in France is "very worrying" and "deteriorating very fast", the head of the country's health service said Monday.

"The number of cases double every three days," Jerome Salomon said on France Inter, adding that the number of seriously ill patients and those needing intensive care "runs into hundreds".

"I want our citizens to realise that there are people who are sick, who are in intensive care and that (their number) runs into hundreds," he said.

According to the latest official figures published on Sunday, France has had 127 coronavirus deaths and 5,423 confirmed cases.

(With Reuters and AFP inputs)