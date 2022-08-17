Louis Vuitton Paint Can Bag Which Costs Over Rs 2 Lakh Leaves Internet Baffled

Move over Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton is the talk of the town now. Balenciaga has been known to push its boundaries and come up with out-of-the-box costly and bizarre fashion items. Now, Louis Vuitton has also joined the list. Its latest offering is a bag that looks like a paint can. This explains why the brand has aptly named the collection LV Paint Can Bag. The bag is part of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s final LV Men’s Collection.

The French brand has priced the accessory at £1,980 (over Rs 1.9 lakh). The bag has a coated canvas and cowhide leather with a microfiber lining. It has silver colour hardware with a removable and adjustable strap that can be used as a sling bag. It also has a single main compartment with an opening tab.

The bag has received mixed reactions on the internet – while some lauded Virgil for his creativity, some were not so impressed. A Twitter user wrote, “That LV paint can bag is terrible.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Since when carrying a paint can is considered fashion?” One user commented, “Virgil was the only one who made household things fashionable.”

that LV paint can bag is terrible — THIQUE (@ThisIsBoonie) July 22, 2022

Since when carrying a paint can is considered fashion? @crypto_bitlord7 you love @LouisVuitton but this is as ridiculous as it can get coz that's like 2800 dollars 💸 who want this ??? pic.twitter.com/xukpVAolHm — Bull.BnB (@bull_bnb) August 8, 2022

The French brand mentioned that the bag has ‘enough room to hold two phones and other personal items.’ This user loved the bag and shared a picture of the bag while adding, “I Iove this type of ridiculousness. LV paint can crossbody bag.”

I Iove this type of ridiculousness. LV paint can crossbody bag pic.twitter.com/mOEQD89c28 — C (@JustCalllMeC) July 19, 2022

I’m on the fence lol — Stayed Down, Came Up (@_country_accent) July 19, 2022

LV also mentioned in the description that the bag has “eye-grabbing colours from designer Virgil Abloh’s signature palette” – blue, red, yellow, green, purple and orange.

Virgil Abloh was the first African-American artistic director to head the French luxury brand. He died of cancer at the age of 41 in November 2021.

