Love Across Borders: MP Man Gets Married to Moroccan Woman After Convincing Her Father

The world has myriad concepts and beliefs to weigh down the purity of love, but as it has been proven many a time in the past, love always wins. One such tale of victory comes from a confluence of a man from Madhya Pradesh and a woman from Morocco. Despite the differences in religion, nations, and families, the two tied knots and concretized their love for each other. As per a report by Navbharat Times, Avinash Dohre and Fadwa Lailmali got to know each other through social media. And as the path generally develops, they became friends first before adding a layer of romance to their relationship. Eventually, they became certain about their love and decided to spend their lives together. But, as beautiful as love is, it does not come easy in some situations and demands arduous efforts. These two being from different countries and religions, one Hindu and one Muslim, hindrances surfaced. However, Avinash and Fadwa did not budge and stayed put on their decision to get married.

Avinash flew from Madhya Pradesh to Morocco twice to convince Fadwa’s parents to allow the two to get married. But her father did not accept Avinash’s proposal. To make things more complicated, Fadwa’s father put forth a condition of Avinash settling in Morocco if he wanted to marry Fadwa.

Avinash refused to abide by the condition and told Fadwa’s father that he would neither leave his country nor would he change his religion. He also assured Fadwa’s father that he would not pressure Fadwa to change her religion as well. Seeing the pious intentions of Avinash and the strong relationship he had built with Fadwa, her father finally agreed to their marriage.

Emerging as a classic ‘happy-ending’ story, Fadwa and Avinash got married in a court headed by ADM HB Sharma at the Gwalior District Collectorate.

