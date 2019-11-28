Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Love at First Bite: Greek Journalist Gets Chased by Pig on Live TV While Reporting on Floods

The incident occurred in the town of Kineta when a female pig to an unlikely affection toward the reporter.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Love at First Bite: Greek Journalist Gets Chased by Pig on Live TV While Reporting on Floods
Image credit: Twitter (screengrab)

A Greek journalist recently had a tough day at work when an unwanted admirer - a wild pig - relentlessly chased and butted into him while he was on air.

Lazos Mantikos, who works with ANT1, was reporting on flood damage for the "Good Morning Greece" show from the Greek town of Kineta, a teown that lies west of Athens, when he found the love struck female pig.

The bewildered journalist starts with, "Good morning, we have an issue." He goes on to tell the studio presenter Giorgos Papadakis who introduced Mantikos's live segment to viewers about the "issue" he was facing. "Giorgos, can you hear me? We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning ... folks, sorry, I can't stand (still) because it's biting me," a hassled Manktikos tells the camera.

Papadakis, who had introduced the live segment on a somber note on account of the nature of the report following three flood related deaths in Greece, had a hard time concealing his laughter even as the pig continued to chase and ram into Mantikos.

"Lazos, because it's a tragic issue and we are counting our wounds in Kineta, try and work things out with the female pig," Papadakis said.

He also added that this wasn't the first time he had seen male or female pigs look for a "moment of fame".

The video has been going viral on Twitter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram