Love at First Bite: Greek Journalist Gets Chased by Pig on Live TV While Reporting on Floods

A Greek journalist recently had a tough day at work when an unwanted admirer - a wild pig - relentlessly chased and butted into him while he was on air.

Lazos Mantikos, who works with ANT1, was reporting on flood damage for the "Good Morning Greece" show from the Greek town of Kineta, a teown that lies west of Athens, when he found the love struck female pig.

The bewildered journalist starts with, "Good morning, we have an issue." He goes on to tell the studio presenter Giorgos Papadakis who introduced Mantikos's live segment to viewers about the "issue" he was facing. "Giorgos, can you hear me? We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning ... folks, sorry, I can't stand (still) because it's biting me," a hassled Manktikos tells the camera.

Papadakis, who had introduced the live segment on a somber note on account of the nature of the report following three flood related deaths in Greece, had a hard time concealing his laughter even as the pig continued to chase and ram into Mantikos.

"Lazos, because it's a tragic issue and we are counting our wounds in Kineta, try and work things out with the female pig," Papadakis said.

He also added that this wasn't the first time he had seen male or female pigs look for a "moment of fame".

The video has been going viral on Twitter.

Greek journalist pestered by a pig while reporting on the recent floods in Greece #pig pic.twitter.com/68XcKRJI7w — Greekcitytimes (@greekcitytimes) November 27, 2019

