'Love For Kiki Has Vanished': UP Police Post Photo of Arrested Youth Taking #KikiChallenge

Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018



Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

Please don’t get involved or become part of kiki challenge as it is harmful to yourself. Inform and aware your wards and colleagues about not to perform or accept kiki solo steps.#KikiChallenge#GujaratPolice pic.twitter.com/wXxc11VkE4 — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) July 31, 2018

Despite several warnings issued by the police departments, the Indian youth cannot stop themselves from taking up the Kiki challenge.The challenge involves people jumping out of moving cars to dance to Drake's song, 'In My Feelings.'Earlier this month, Gujarat Police had to put out a warning stating how people should not accept the challenge, after a video of a middle-aged woman taking up the challenge surfaced on Facebook and went viral.And, now, the UP Police has arrested some men who tried to attempt the viral challenge. The official Twitter handle of UP Police tweeted out chunks from the video uploaded by them on YouTube."देखिए @ambedkarnagrpol के द्वारा पकड़े जाने के बाद, सड़क पर #KikiChallenge कर रहे कुछ युवकों के सिर से #Kiki के प्यार का भूत कैसे झट से उतर गया! #KikiHardlyAChallenge (Watch how after getting caught by Ambedkar Nagar Police for attempting the Kiki Challenge on road, the love for Kiki has vanished from these youths' heads)," UP Police tweeted.Not only this, the police also recorded a video of the youths apologising for their dangerous attempt."We had shot a video and uploaded it on YouTube. It was the Kiki Challenge. It was a stunt. The video was addressed by Ambedkar Nagar Police and the video was illegal. One of our friends also got injured during the attempt and we ended up breaking our windshield. We want to appeal to our citizens to not take up the challenge and shoot such a video. And we apologise to the cops for doing this and we appeal to everyone not to imitate the challenge," said one of the arrested.As the video comes to an end, the concluding message by the police reads: "Life is not a movie. Life inspires movies. Make yours inspirational. Not Objectionable. #KikiHardlyAChallenge"Earlier this month, a local court in Maharashtra's Palghar district had ordered three men to clean Vasai railway station for three consecutive days for posting a video which showed them taking the Kiki challenge on a moving local train. Police departments across India have been urging citizens from attempting the challenge for its dangerous nature.