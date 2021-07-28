Love Having Large Servings? Try These Weird Food Challenges

While most food lovers are fond of trying out new dishes, others have a habit of having huge servings at a time. For those who feel they qualify for the second category, they should definitely give a try to some weird food challenges. Some restaurants give such belly-busting challenges to their customers. They are so difficult that even a lot of professional eaters have failed to complete them.

Here we have prepared a list of some of the craziest eating challenges.

1. El Criminal, Mission Burrito

Mission Burrito is a restaurant based in England’s Bristol city. It launched El Criminal, a burrito eating challenge in 2018. It is a colossal 5LB (Around 2.25kg) burrito that is loaded with three meats, rice, beans, salad and cheese. It weighs equal to the weight of a newborn baby. If you think, you have to only tackle the mammoth portions, wait till you watch it being served. It is smothered in a way like a criminal would, with sour cream and increasingly hot salsa dripping out. To top it off, it comes served on a foot-long bed of nacho chips.

2. 96oz Steak Challenge, The Ashville Steakhouse, England

In order to beat this challenge you will have to eat 96oz steak that comes with five sides of onion rings, triple cooked chips, garlic bread, vegetables and salad. This is topped with peppercorn and Béarnaise sauce. It costs Rs 11,347, but anyone who can wash it down with a pint within one hour can have it for free. Till date, only a professional eater from the Czech Republic has managed to complete the challenge.

3. BBQ Challenge, Bare Grills

This Bristol-based restaurant serves a Bare Grill burger, a full rack of ribs, smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken wings, smoked sausage, bacon fries, onion rings, burnt end fries, two bread rolls and two corns. You will have to finish this feat within one hour. Only one professional eater, Beard Meats Food, has somehow managed to complete this challenge till date.

4. Who Dares Wings, Greene King, England

This restaurant serves some of the spiciest wings. The challengers will get 25 wings that will be tossed in five flavours, including Texan Style BBQ, Piri Piri, Sweet Chilli, Spicy Dry Rub and TABASCO Scorpion Sauce. Those able to nail the challenge will receive a certificate or be featured on the Wall of Fame.

