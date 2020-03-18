Love in Time of Corona: Elderly Couple Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship Reunites after Three Weeks

Countries across the world are trying all measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. Schools, colleges and malls have been closed and people are confining themselves in their homes. In such bleak times, the reunion of an elderly couple who were quarantined separately is melting hearts online.

Sherry and Dale Grizzle, a Georgian couple, were onboard Diamond Princess while it was quarantined in Japan after being hit hard by coronavirus infection. The lovebirds were vacationing on the ill-fated cruise and ended up contracting the virus.

Dale, 69, told Fox & Friends Weekend that it was the first time when the two were separated for such a long duration. “We've never been apart like this before, and it was pretty stressful,” he revealed. The duo had been separated for nearly three weeks.

Diamond Princess was docked in the Yokohoma port, near Tokyo, after one of the passengers who got off in Hong Kong was found to be infected. A few days later, as many as 350 people on the ship tested positive for the virus.

While US evacuated most of its citizens, many others were quarantined in Japan. Dale was among those kept at a quarantine facility in Japan, while his wife was isolated in Washington state.

They reunited last weekend and shared the story with the world asking people to avoid panic.

The couple also talked about their symptoms – mild sore throat, headache, fever, milder case of pneumonia. Both of them are perfectly fine now.