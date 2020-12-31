Love in Times of Corona: 15 Tweets That Sum Up Relationships in Roller Coaster of a Year 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us to maintain social distancing, even from our loved ones. It has affected our lives significantly. Intimacy is a vital need for human beings. We are social creatures who require warmth and love of one another.

The fear of catching the Coronavirus or spreading it has also prevented spouses and partners from getting intimate. Naturally, they took to social media to express their impatience and irritation.

The results are equally hilarious and sad.

None would have thought that social distancing would become a necessity for romantic relationships. Yet, there it is.

I just want a man who will remain 6 feet away from me at all times — JPo (@Peauxtassium) March 17, 2020

A podcast host decided to use the pandemic as an excuse to ward off pressure from her family to get hitched.

Can’t wait for the next holiday to use Coronavirus as a legitimate excuse to tell my family why I’m single. — Hannah Berner (@beingbernz) March 14, 2020

Another jokingly advised against going to a man’s home during the pandemic by suggesting that men hoard more fried snacks than toilet paper.

Do not go to a man’s home for a hookup right now. You could get quarantined there and they don’t even have sheets. They definitely won’t have toilet paper. Maybe one bag of hot pockets. A can of Cheeto puffs. That’s all you’ll have. Is that what you want — Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) March 13, 2020

Some decided to hold off their wedding for the same reasons. One such person happened to be actress and comedian Mary Beth Barone.

wanted to confirm that due to the corona virus outbreak, I will not be getting married this year! — mary beth (@marybethbarone) March 11, 2020

Those who were already married were left wondering whether the pandemic could spoil all that romance. Actress and stand-up comedian Megan Gailey sounded worried.

Does My Husband Still Like Me? A Coronavirus Memoir — Megan Gailey (@megangailey) March 15, 2020

The pandemic quarantine allowed some couples to spend more time together; others too less. While they thought of separating, their tweets may leave the reader in splits.

on pace to be the first covid-19 related divorce — not a doctor (@MommaUnfiltered) March 14, 2020

“Sorry I’m practicing social distancing” is about to be the most popular break up text of 2020 — Ali Kolbert (@AliKolbert) March 12, 2020

Some had suggestions for couples suffering from quarantine burnout, while others just documented how the pandemic has affected various stages of relationships.

Pro-tip for couples suddenly working from home together: Get yourselves an imaginary coworker to blame things on. In our apartment, Cheryl keeps leaving her dirty water cups all over the place and we really don't know what to do about her. — Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) March 16, 2020

English Musician Ben Bruce reminded us how our lives revolve strictly around Netflix.

New relationships: Netflix and Chill.Marriage and a few kids deep relationships: Netflix and sleep.Corona virus quarantine relationships:Netflix and eat an entire 3 months of rations in an evening. — Ben Bruce (@benjaminbruce) March 18, 2020

After all these tweets, someone had to make a video, chronicling romance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the present pandemic reminded us about one thing in particular, that is mortality. Countless people worldwide lost their loved ones because of Coronavirus . Twitter user @kashel1363 recounted how COVID-19 took her husband’s life. Reacting to this, another user, @rmurrie1 shared that he had lost his wife to the viral infection.

My hubby and I were both positive on 28th October and on 8/11 my 46 yr old husband passed away at home. No underlying symptoms, fit bloke doing a physical job and running the line at football every weekend. Covid wiped us both out for over 2 wks I was lucky to recover,he didnt😢 — Kerry-ann Shelley (@kashel1363) December 30, 2020

Me, my wife and 12 year old twins were diagnosed Nov 10th, my wife died on Dec 2nd. She was 42 years old...Covid 19 has destroyed our lives. I'm sorry for your loss, and mine and everyone who has been affected in this way. — Rick (@rmurrie1) December 31, 2020

The virus continued destroying relationships.

My girlfriend died in Adelaide in April. She was covid 19 positive 2 weeks before she died. — Michael Colvin (@Michael48275862) December 21, 2020

Twitter user @BTudbubble summed it up well.

This is a lighthearted thread, but a lot of non-single people may not get that for single people COVID has been a 9 month Valentine's Day Alone, but only with, instead of surrounding romance, we have death, poverty, and isolation. https://t.co/deiojglTa5 — Dancin' Fool (@BTudbubble) November 15, 2020

Some took to reading romance stories to heal from their suffering.

I really could/should write a long essay about all the reasons reading Romance has been a balm to my very soul during COVID and after the death of my grandmother and how its also helped me realize that ahahaha I didn't know people made this many expressions with their faces?? — PrairiePhlox (@PrairiePhlox) October 16, 2020

One could only hope that the new year is a little kind on humans across the globe.