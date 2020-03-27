BUZZ

Love in Times of Coronavirus Lockdown: Bijnor Man Speeds Away on Motorcycle to Marry His Bride

The groom was eagerly waiting for his wedding since the past 18 months when he got engaged to the girl of his choice.

Bijnor (UP): The groom dressed up, took a motorbike, his father and two friends on another motorbike and sped away to his bride's home here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.

After the wedding, he returned home with his bride on pillion.

This wedding in times of Coronavirus took place Jatan mohalla under the city police station area.

The groom Vikas Kumar, 22, from Naseerpur village under Kotwali Dehat police station area, was eagerly waiting for his wedding since the past 18 months when he got engaged to a girl of his choice.

Vikas wanted his wedding to held with much fanfare and had been preparing for it.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, his plans fizzled out but Vikas was unwilling to postpone the wedding.

At the wedding, everyone, including he groom and the bride, wore masks and used sanitizers.

"All my plans for a grand wedding have been dashed but I am still happy we could get married in these trying times. Once the lockdown is lifted, we will celebrate," he told local reporters.

On Wednesday, a Muslim couple had opted for a wedding that was solemnized over Facetime and through video conferencing. The wedding took place in Hardoi district and the groom will bring his bride home after the lockdown is lifted.

