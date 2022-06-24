Love No Bar? UK Woman Set to Marry a Prisoner Who She Has Never Met

Ever heard of the saying ‘love is blind’? This woman’s story will make you believe in love all over again. A 32-year-old woman from the UK named Laura O’Sullivan is set to marry the love of her life, Terrell Ravon Reese, next year. Sounds normal, right? But, there is a twist. Reese is a jail convict and Lara is a mother of four children. She has been in contact with Reese since 2021. As per a report by Times Now, she fell in love with Reese because she was impressed by how honest and open he was to her about his criminal past and she truly liked reading the poems and letters that Reese used to send her.

The couple have never met in person. However, they have solitarily interacted over the phone. Lara met Reese on a mobile application that helps people connect with prisoners, in other words, the application is mainly for the convicts.

The relationship between the two is now supported by Laura’s mother and sister. However, their wedding will take place in prison which will also be attended by the vicar and one guest.

Reese proposed to Laura over the phone and claimed that he has become a different person after spending time in prison.

Meanwhile, Laura is arranging a part-time for her elder son in order to be able to meet Reese in person and travel with him to the US.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a Dutch woman named Kelly Jacobs decided to marry a jail convict, James Dental. The man is serving his 20 years of jail time and is not expected to be out till 2032. James proposed to Kelly over a video call and the woman’s parents were initially hesitant about their relationship, but they approved the wedding after talking to James on the phone and the couple got married in October, last year.

