Love Optical Illusions? Check out the Videos of a Few Award-winning Ones

Optical illusions have always been fascinating because they question our ability to see what is directly in front of our eyes. Perception is often constructive and our brains are continually making educated judgments about what is going on around us. Optical illusions show us that we are not really looking at the world like it is and it fascinates people. Given the incredible brilliance that goes into the production of great optical illusions, it’s no surprise that competitions exist to judge the most perplexing of these marvels. One of them is the ‘Best Illusion of The Year Contest’ and the winner of 2021 is a magnificent optical illusion named ‘The Phantom Queen’. The optical illusion was created by Matt Pritchard of the United Kingdom.

The video of the illusion, shared on the official YouTube handle of the contest, shows a chessboard reflected on a mirror. However, there’s a phantom White Queen piece that is only getting reflected, leaving a mysterious vacant square. The Queen is hidden behind a created camouflaged invisibility cloak that obscures her from one viewing angle. When viewed from a second angle created by the mirror’s reflection, the shape and design of this shield also hide its presence.

The video also demonstrates how the “anamorphic camouflage" may be utilised to create a wonderful magical appearance and an invisible cube in a variety of other ways.

“The Changing Room Illusion," by Michael A Cohen of the United States, is ranked second on the list. The trick is based on the idea of “graduated change blindness". A video with what looks to be static footage of a living area does this. However, upon closer inspection, objects appear to have been removed from or even added to the room.

Dawei Bai and Brent Strickland took third place with “The Double Ring Illusion."

The winners were chosen by an online voting poll. The competition is sponsored by the Neural Correlate Society (NCS), a non-profit organisation dedicated to scientific study “into the neural correlates of perception and cognition."

