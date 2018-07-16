GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Love Potatoes? This Viral Song on Your Favourite Vegetable Will be Stuck in Your Head

Mmmmm potatoes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 16, 2018, 2:42 PM IST
Image credits: Laura Clery / YouTube
In case you didn't know already, the Internet is a weird, weird place. You could come up with the best and most relevant content catering to your target audience and barely get noticed.

But, hey, your chances of going viral would go up exponentially if you came up with a one-minute song about... potatoes.

Laura Clery, an Internet celebrity, has just blessed us with such a gem titled -- 'Mmmm Potatoes' and we aren't complaining.

7 seconds into the video and Clery makes her intentions very clear.



And she isn't alone.



Mmmmm.



Legit lyrics:

Hey guys it's meh
And I just wanted to remind you that
My favourite food
Is potatoes
MMMMM
Potatoes
MMMMM
Potatoes
Potatoes
I'll eat em all day yo

Clery uploaded the video on her Facebook page on 11 July and it has been viewed over 45 million times. What's so apeeling about the song?

Find out here:

