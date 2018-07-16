English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Love Potatoes? This Viral Song on Your Favourite Vegetable Will be Stuck in Your Head
Mmmmm potatoes.
Image credits: Laura Clery / YouTube
In case you didn't know already, the Internet is a weird, weird place. You could come up with the best and most relevant content catering to your target audience and barely get noticed.
But, hey, your chances of going viral would go up exponentially if you came up with a one-minute song about... potatoes.
Laura Clery, an Internet celebrity, has just blessed us with such a gem titled -- 'Mmmm Potatoes' and we aren't complaining.
7 seconds into the video and Clery makes her intentions very clear.
And she isn't alone.
Mmmmm.
Legit lyrics:
Hey guys it's meh
And I just wanted to remind you that
My favourite food
Is potatoes
MMMMM
Potatoes
MMMMM
Potatoes
Potatoes
I'll eat em all day yo
Clery uploaded the video on her Facebook page on 11 July and it has been viewed over 45 million times. What's so apeeling about the song?
Find out here:
Also Watch
But, hey, your chances of going viral would go up exponentially if you came up with a one-minute song about... potatoes.
Laura Clery, an Internet celebrity, has just blessed us with such a gem titled -- 'Mmmm Potatoes' and we aren't complaining.
7 seconds into the video and Clery makes her intentions very clear.
And she isn't alone.
Mmmmm.
Legit lyrics:
Hey guys it's meh
And I just wanted to remind you that
My favourite food
Is potatoes
MMMMM
Potatoes
MMMMM
Potatoes
Potatoes
I'll eat em all day yo
Clery uploaded the video on her Facebook page on 11 July and it has been viewed over 45 million times. What's so apeeling about the song?
Find out here:
Also Watch
-
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 09 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far
- Dinesh Karthik in Line to Replace Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Indian Test Squad For England