Love Senorita from ZNMD? Watch This Bhaiya-Bhabhi Duo Setting Stage On Fire

It is said that the presence of friends and family makes every celebration merrier. Having your near and dear ones around you makes the occasion even more memorable and it is rightly said that happiness when shared, increases by manifolds. It feels special when we find that someone else is happy with our happiness. So, with the blessings of elders and love from youngsters, marriages become one of the most important parts of one’s life. The grand party calls for dance and celebrations that are remembered for a lifetime.

At a recent wedding function, a bhaiya-bhabhi duo stole the limelight with their energetic dance performance on the song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The song is famous for its upbeat music, and Hritik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol’s dance on it has made the song an evergreen classic. It is a go-to song for every wedding ceremony. Check out the video that is making the rounds on the internet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Dance Fedration (@indian_dancefederation_)



The performance was started by the bhabhi as she turned to face the audience with a Japanese-style fan in hand. Dressed in a grey-blue lehenga, she was seen giving apt expressions as she enjoyed dancing to the famous song. She was then joined by her husband and they together set the stage on fire with their well-coordinated steps and high energy. The dance was very creatively choreographed and people were heard cheering them. The stage had the words, ‘Vika Mubarak’ written in bright pink neon lights and floral decoration.

Netizens were highly impressed by the dance performance. One of the users wrote, “Awesome danceee,” while another one called it ‘lit’. A third one said, “Setting up the bar for other couples.”

The video has gone viral on the internet and has gained over 1 million views along with 87,000 likes.

