'Love Stealing Your Clothes': Priyanka Chopra is Relying on Nick Jonas' Wardrobe for Shoot in Germany

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas does not shy away from sharing photographs with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, she took to social media to reveal how much she loves stealing her husband’s clothes.

Taking part in the ongoing social media trend of ‘Where it started and Where it ended’, she has shared how a white track suit that originally belonged to Nick has ended up with her. Captioning the post, the diva wrote, “Love stealing your clothes Nick Jonas.”

People’s reaction to the collage have been mixed. Some people have mentioned how this is a fashion disaster while some have written how cute the couple looks together and have extended their good wishes to the two of them.

As can be seen in the collage, it looks like Nick had worn the white track suit before the coronavirus outbreak while Priyanka has worn it recently. She has teamed up her look with a black colour cap and mask of the same shade. For further protection from the virus, she has also worn a pair of red colour gloves. In terms of footwear, she is seen sporting a pair of white shoes. To complete the look, she is also carrying a black sling bag.

Nick, on the other hand, had previously teamed up the same outfit with white shoes and a pair of sunglasses. He was also seen carrying a backpack.

Priyanka’s photo has been shot in Germany. In a separate Instagram post, she has shared a series of photos with her pet Diana. Both the pet and her human are seen posing in front of beautiful graffiti walls. Diana is seen wearing a frilled pink outfit.

Captioning the high on fashion quotient photos, she wrote, “lleswird gut. Everything will be ok #IssaVibe. @diariesofdiana.”

The post on Instagram alone has crossed over eight lakh likes in one day’s time.