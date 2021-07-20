Love Tacos and TikTok? US Company Will Pay Rs 18 Lakh Every Month for This Job

An American food company is offering citizens of the United States a job position of Director of Taco Relations. The new position has been created by McCormick and Company who have called attention to people who share a passionate love for Mexican food item, called taco. In its press release on its website, the food company mentioned that the job position is open for US citizens above the age of 21 who have a driving licence.

The company is looking for social media savvy candidates who share an untainted love for tacos and are creative enough to come up with new content observing TikTok trends. Once selected for the job, the Director of Taco Relations will be paid $25,000 (Rs.18,64,910) per month for a total of $1,00,000 (Rs 74,98,350).

With such an enticing offer, candidates should also keep in mind that the company expects a wide range of duties to be fulfilled. The press release mentioned that the selected candidate will be McCormick’s resident consulting taco expert who would work as their official eyes and ears for all things tacos. The selected candidates are given a choice to work remotely for up to 20 hours a week from September to December 2021. As Director of Taco Relations, one would also engage in dialogue with other taco experts across social media, and be in on the latest Street Taco seasoning mixes developed by the McCormick innovation lab, mentions the press release.

To apply for this position, McCormick press release has asked potential candidates to submit a video that is no longer than two minutes in length that showcases their personality and passion for tacos. Candidates can also submit one additional supplemental set of materials, like a combined cover letter and resume, via a single Word or PDF file. The deadline to submit the application is July 20, 2021, 11:59pm Eastern Time (9.29am IST)

