Love To 'Safar'? Yashraj Mukhate's Latest Rap Is Just For You

If food sustains us, travelling sustains the soul. It is in exotic locales that we get to know ourselves a little more. Covid-19 has ensured that most of us stay stuck at home. And this has been a major let down for those who love to travel. Travel enthusiasts are now keeping themselves happy by either looking at old photos or seeing travel stories on Instagram. But giving all wanderlust seekers some hope is social media sensation, Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj keeps sharing hilarious clips where he adds clips to popular dialogues, leaving viewers in splits. He has always been creative with his content and that's what his followers love about him.

Recently, he released a song for “wanderlust travellers". In this video, Mukhate collaborated with Sheherzade Noor Peerzada also known as Baji Bombastic. The video features her holidaying in the hills. In the video, she can be heard saying that she enjoys “safaring"; and loved to “safar“. Sheherzade's Instagram bio describes her as an actor, comedian and voice-over artist. In his caption, Yashraj dedicated the clip to all wanderlust travellers and sufferers. He also tagged Sheherzade. The hilarious video received more that three lakh views and tons of likes and comments for Mukhate's creativity.

The 31-year-old music composer's peppy beats and groovy raps made him a star last year. He became a sensation with his mash-ups like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Pawri Ho Rahi Hain. He also made a clip featuring Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, which went on to become a massive hit. Even Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a reel on this song recently. During such testing times, Yasraj's content has surely lightened up everyone's mood and brought a smile on their faces. He keeps searching for opportunities to create content and makes sure his work is both melodious and hilarious. He definitely is one of the most talented content creators to look out for on Instagram.

