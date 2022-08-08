Love to Sleep? You Can Land Yourself a Job at This NY Mattress Company, Here's How

Do you love to sleep? A New-York based mattress brand named Casper’s job opening can become your dream job. Titled ‘Casper Sleepers’, the company in their latest job opening has posted a requirement for employees who’ll get paid for their sleeping skills publicly, on social media platforms, or anywhere else people might be looking for. The company is literally inviting people to sleep on the job because they believe ‘a good sleep changes everything.’ Wondering what might be the conditions for getting hired for this job?

Just like the job title suggests, the employee is just expected to sleep in unexpected areas and settings, be it their company stories or anywhere out in the world. When the employee is not assigned to sleep, they must share their experience of sleeping in public places with others on the company’s social media in a TikTok-style video. It is important to note that the employee should be able to demonstrate their ability to sleep clearly to the customers and viewers.

Apart from these conditions, the company isn’t expecting the employee to bring in a graduate certificate or professional degree, instead, they should just have the desire to sleep as much as possible. They should have the willingness to be in front of the camera capturing content. It will be preferable if the applicant belongs to an NYC area-based residence, however, it is not a mandatory factor for the application.

Just like the unique job requirement, the perks of joining the company are also exceptional. The applicant is expected to wear a Pajama dress code during working hours. They will get part-time hours and compensation whenever required. In addition to this, they will also be able to access free products made by the company.

Further on, the job requirement highlights three main factors that must be met to acquire the position. The applicant must be 18-year-old or older, they should be willing to sleep, and be filmed for social media content.

How to apply for the job?

If you feel this job is perfect for you, then you must inform the New York-based company why you are fit for the job in a TikTok video. The applicant can send the video to the social media page of the company and must use the job title as the main hashtag of the clip. The personal TikTok handle of the applicant must be added to the online application.

So, are you willing to apply for this job?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here