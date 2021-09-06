Love Triangle 2021: Two Women Wanted This Man From Karnataka. So They Flipped A Coin

Love triangles and various dramas attached to them is no new feat. We see several bizarre incidents related to love affairs almost every day. But here is a peculiar case of love triangle which reached a climax through a coin toss. Yes, a toss decided the fate of three persons.

The incident, which is nothing less than a movie plot, occurred at Sakleshpur Taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka. It began around a year ago when a 27-year-old man from a village in Sakleshpur bumped into a 20-year-old girl from a neighboring village. The two started meeting often and even sneaked out to city for shopping and spent time. Six months ago, the same man bumped into another girl of around the same age from another village and a ‘friendship’ blossomed here as well. The sneaking game repeated. All this while, both girls were in the dark about the guy two-timing them.

The drama begins

Being the only son of an ex-ZP member and belonging to a financially well-off family were advantages for the man. But, one fateful day, a relative spotted him with a girl and informed his father about it. The family confronted him about the said girl. He said he was in love with the girl and wanted to marry her. The family disagrees to this and decides to fix his wedding with someone else as soon as possible.

One of the girls learns about this and tells her family about her interest in the man. The said girl’s family visits the man’s house and tells them about the alleged affair that they learnt from their daughter. Meanwhile the other girl also gets to know what was going on and her family also ends up at the man’s house. Now, the guy’s parents are in a fix as to what to be done in such a situation. By then, entire village had learnt about the love triangle.

More than one to decide

A Panchayath was called a month ago and the guy was asked whom he wants to marry. Surprisingly, both the girls offered long arguments on how they are the ones that he should marry. But, the guy didn’t utter a single word. Unable to come to a conclusion, the Panchayath dissolved. Struck with grief that she was being cheated, the first girl tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. Luckily, she was saved on time.

On Friday (September 4, 2021) a second Panchayat was called. Families of the man and both ladies were present. A lawyer was also called in to draw an agreement on stamp paper for all three parties stating that the Panchayath’s decision would be final. Also, nobody will either go to police, court or media even if the decision is not in their favour. All three parties agreed and signed the said agreement.

The toss

It was solemnly decided that the Panchayath will flip a coin to decide which girl should marry the guy. Until that very moment, the guy didn’t express his wish or discuss his decision whatsoever. Now, there are two versions about what happened in the panchayat though both point to same conclusion.

The first version tells that the toss played in favour of the first girl (the one who tried to commit suicide) and the guy readily agreed to marry her. There is a second version of the incident which says the guy finally made a decision and chose the first girl who was ready to die when she learnt she couldn’t marry him.

The climax

Once that decision was made, the guy moved towards the girl and hugged her before the Panchayath. But, the other girl who was just a spectator stole the show at the end.

She came forward, wished the girl who won but slapped and warned the guy before leaving. “You may have walked over me. You may or may not live a life of content. But know that I will definitely lead a wonderful life right in front of you. Also, beware because I won’t spare you either," she said. The entire village clapped and blew whistles at these sentences. The couple are now married according to the Panchayath’s decision.

“Isn’t this like a movie story? We enjoyed the whole process very much. Hope the guy learns a lesson out of this. And we hope everyone learns lessons of fidelity and stop bringing shame to their families,” said an elderly villager.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here