Love Trumps Borders: Same-Sex Couple from India-Pakistan Tie Knot in Fairy Tale Wedding

An Indian-Pakistani lesbian couple, Bianca and Saima have tied the knot in California and photographs from their fairy tale wedding have taken social media by storm.

Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event in the US and fell in love, say reports. Now the couple have tied the knot in a grand ceremony that has brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies.

Bianca sported a ravishing ivory sari with heavy gold embroidery. She finished off the look with gorgeous pearl necklace, maang tika and bangles. She shared a photograph of herself with Saima on Instagram and captioned it: "Life is sweeter with you..."

Saima chose a black sherwani with gold and colourful embroidery. She teamed it up with a matching stole and a pearl neck piece. To add to her looks, she sported gold aviator glasses.

Other wedding pictures also showed their friends and family present at the wedding ceremonies. Lots of people commented on their picture appreciating this union. "A queen found another beautiful couple wishing countless blessings the couple" wrote an user.

(With inputs from IANS)

