BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Love': Why a Cryptic Tweet by WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Has Riled up Social Media

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus / Punjab News18.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus / Punjab News18.

'Together, we can improve the health of many of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people,' Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , Director-General of WHO tweeted Wednesday.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
Share this:

"Love". "Unity". "Solidarity".

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, which had already claimed over 1,34,000 deaths worldwide, many from Asian countries have faced a spike in cases of racism. In India, people from the northeastern states of the country have also been facing hate. And of course, there is  Islamophobia too.

The virus, which originated from a seafood market in Wuhan in China, has gripped the world and sent citizens in a lockdown. However, the virus also brought out the worst in human beings.

In Delhi, a girl from north-east India was spat on as the man yelled 'Corona.' Unfortunately, this is not just limited to India or Indians and if you thought, you were safe off the streets, think again. Indians, stuck in lockdown, recently hunted down Chinese food bloggers on the Internet and left despicable comments, in mostly their own languages.

To top it all, US President Donald Trump, in March, started referring to the virus as "China virus". The tweet exists till date so does the hate and xenophobia among us all.

Read: Muslims Spitting on Food, Hiding in Mosques to Spread Coronavirus? Beware of These 8 Fake News Stories

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has become the face in the fight against coronavirus, recently posted a series of tweets, perhaps urging everyone to come together and keep the deadly Covid-19 at bay.

Notably, his tweets came after Trump decided to suspend funding for the WHO and hinted at stepping up its monetary contribution to the UN health agency. The Trump administration has accused WHO of taking side with China in the coronavirus outbreak that has brought America's economy to a standstill.

On Wednesday, Tedros quoted his press conference and wrote: "#COVID19 doesn't discriminate between: -rich & poor or large & small nations -nationalities, ethnicities or ideologies Neither do we. This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat – a dangerous enemy."





His tweet, urging for "love", got attention plenty and Twitterati came down hard upon the WHO director and accused him for being "money hungry" and favouring China in the pandemic.







In fact, a tweet by WHO dated 14 Jan was pulled up which read, "Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China"

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,434,263

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,084,022

    +1,650

  • Cured/Discharged

    514,746

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,669

    +109
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres