Love Wins: Internet Flooded with Memes and Cartoons As India Decriminalises Gay Sex

"I am what I am. So take me as I am."

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 6, 2018, 7:58 PM IST
The Supreme Court verdict on Thursday against Section 377 marked a historic moment in India as not only did it decriminalise gay sex, stating how consenting adults couldn't be punished for who they chose to love, but also marked the beginning of a movement for equal rights for the LGBTQ community in India.

Quoting from the judgment, CJI Dipak Misra stated, “I am what I am. So take me as I am. No one can escape from their individuality.”

Part of the verdict also stated that, "History owes an apology to the LGBTQ community for denying them rights and compelling them to live a life of fear. We can't change history but can pass way for a better future."

The Internet too joined in the celebrations about overcoming the prejudice with memes and cartoons.










View this post on Instagram




🏳‍🌈🏳‍🌈🏳‍🌈

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on






















View this post on Instagram


Thank you 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈


A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on










Along with memes were cartoons, including one by our in-house cartoonist Mir Suhail.

















Perhaps, this sums up the verdict the best, and explains why it was so necessary in the first place.



