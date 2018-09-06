English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Love Wins: Internet Flooded with Memes and Cartoons As India Decriminalises Gay Sex
"I am what I am. So take me as I am."
The Supreme Court verdict on Thursday against Section 377 marked a historic moment in India as not only did it decriminalise gay sex, stating how consenting adults couldn't be punished for who they chose to love, but also marked the beginning of a movement for equal rights for the LGBTQ community in India.
Quoting from the judgment, CJI Dipak Misra stated, “I am what I am. So take me as I am. No one can escape from their individuality.”
Part of the verdict also stated that, "History owes an apology to the LGBTQ community for denying them rights and compelling them to live a life of fear. We can't change history but can pass way for a better future."
The Internet too joined in the celebrations about overcoming the prejudice with memes and cartoons.
Along with memes were cartoons, including one by our in-house cartoonist Mir Suhail.
Perhaps, this sums up the verdict the best, and explains why it was so necessary in the first place.
The Internet too joined in the celebrations about overcoming the prejudice with memes and cartoons.
#winning #Section377Verdict
Had to distract self from compulsively refreshing Twitter so made dis. pic.twitter.com/mkQOH8Orny
— The Pai (@twentytwobyPai) September 6, 2018
View this post on Instagram
🏳🌈🏳🌈🏳🌈
A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on
Thanos always supported PRIDE. #Section377 pic.twitter.com/6ZpO57H8D7
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 6, 2018
Supreme Court is a blessing ❤️ #Section377 pic.twitter.com/BZM3qkPDMa
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 6, 2018
India just witnessed a sweet victory for love! #Section377 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/34UoGxV9A7
— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 6, 2018
I just came back to tweet this. Well done, Supreme Court. Bye. #Section377 pic.twitter.com/T8xSsjbRR4
— Textual Offender (@TextualOffender) September 6, 2018
View this post on Instagram
#Section377 #LoveIsLove ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BIVAGHsNoI
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 6, 2018
can't think of a better time to repost this pic.twitter.com/CIv83bbTTJ
— jugal (@joogasama) September 6, 2018
Mir Suhail @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/tJNzJ40tyc
— R Prasad (@rprasad66) September 6, 2018
This is the most beautiful thing I have seen today #Section377 pic.twitter.com/ym6Iufj8lb
— Ƙîℳℂℍî || (@outro_kimchi) September 6, 2018
#Section377 #Section377Verdict #SupremeCourt
My #cartoon for @firstpost
Live Updates: https://t.co/WL6qIsooIa pic.twitter.com/lM762F6YFZ
— MANJUL (@MANJULtoons) September 6, 2018
#377 cartoon done in july this year has come true pic.twitter.com/peD18EHlHY
— hemant morparia (@hemantmorparia) September 6, 2018
HURRAY!!! 👩❤️👩👨❤️👨 Next step 👩👩👧 👨👨👦 https://t.co/bVzdwfbBHh pic.twitter.com/a8d1NoMQGQ
— Reddit India (@redditindia) September 6, 2018
Homosexuality no longer a crime. Love is blind, Lady Justice doesn't mind. #Section377 pic.twitter.com/NUoTIe1rp6
— Arré (@ArreTweets) September 6, 2018
“How strongly must you love knowing you are unconvicted felons under #Section377 IPC … This is not a sexual act. This is love that must be constitutionally recognised.”@MenakaGuruswamy#LoveIsLove #Section377Verdict #happydays #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/l89JwEfhsU
— Reader’s Digest India (@OfficialRDIndia) September 6, 2018
