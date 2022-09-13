'Love Yourself': Elon Musk's Newest 'Dad Joke' is a Meme of The Rock Holding a Rock

World’s richest man Elon Musk has not posted jokes about buying big corporates or a football team today. Instead, he has chosen to share a meme with a very important message for humankind- one that they will certainly need in case they don’t make it to Mars in their lifetime- “love yourself”, with the help of an on-brand dad joke. To drive home the message of self-love, the meme shows The Rock hugging a rock to himself.

In fact, Musk seems to be in his Instagram life coach era. His pinned tweet currently is a meme reading “Hey you, yeah you, King. You’re gonna make it.”

Take a moment to … pic.twitter.com/R3hK5u4UW6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2022

mister i work 712932179 hours a week guy logging on to share dad joke memes with his millions of followers https://t.co/2M3fS6Hdsp — hottiepants (@punishedpants) September 13, 2022

The only thing that makes me cringe more than this meme, is the fact that i used be your fan https://t.co/ftNnBhCfRR — Ayush Mishra (@AyushMi86265541) September 13, 2022

World's richest man putting out some PJs.

Only @elonmusk can do it. https://t.co/u16rkk8u43 — Filmi Manus (@FilmiManus) September 13, 2022

I posted this on Facebook and got 2 days of Facebook jail https://t.co/OjYtLsdO2c — therealdonjibo (@therealdonjibo) September 13, 2022

Yet another Rock seems to be helping Musk’s comedic career take off. Not that he particularly needed it to do that, but the billionaire informed his 104.8 million Twitter followers recently that comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open for him at one of his shows in the near future. A graphic designer at Dogecoin Foundation shared a video clip from Musk’s SNL monologue (where he had emphasized that being a “chill normal dude” was precluded by his entrepreneurial genius, if you remember), to which Musk replied with the info.

“[Chris Rock] invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much,” Musk tweeted, tagging Rock. This, while the Will-Smith-slapping-Chris-Rock is still being milked on social media for all it’s worth. Musk’s fans, of course, are enthused with the news. Others, not so much.

