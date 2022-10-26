'Lover Boy' Bull Causes Traffic Chaos on Scottish Highway After Escaping From Field

After escaping from a field, a bull caused traffic chaos on Scotland’s busiest motorway in Glasgow. The police, in Scotland, warned motorists on the M8 highway to expect delays as a result of the incident. While the presence of the bull caused a jam on the highway, it was its rather unique name that caught attention online.

The bull, called ‘Lover Boy,’ came near the M8 near Junction 30 at Craigton on Friday, October 21. Road policing officers were called to the scene near Glasgow Airport, but despite calling out the name on the tag, they couldn’t get Lover Boy to move.

In the picture, the bull is seen grazing at the side of the road. One can also notice the metal ear tag that reads his name, ‘Lover Boy’. The caption that goes with the photo of the bull on Twitter reads, “Officers from Glasgow RP are assisting with this bull which has managed to wander onto the M8 near J30”. The caption added, “Despite calling its name on its tag it didn’t seem to acknowledge us and we’re awaiting the local farmer to assist. There may be delays as you pass for safety”.

It concludes with the pun-intended hashtag ‘NoBullPlease.’

Check out the post below.

Officers from #GlasgowRP are assisting with this #bull which has managed to wander onto the #M8 near #J30. Despite calling its name on its tag it didn’t seem to acknowledge us and we’re awaiting the local farmer to assist.

There may be delays as you pass for safety.#NoBullPlease pic.twitter.com/b6nHB7OMjQ — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) October 21, 2022

Since the post surfaced online, it has been receiving several interesting comments. One of the users wrote, “All in a day’s work, calling out ‘lover boy’ to a bull… feel your pain lol”.

Another user wrote, “It’s 2 tons of muscle, got one hairy udder and its name tag says “’Lover Boy’. Do you think it identifies as a cow?” A third user wrote, “Tough gig calling out “come here lover boy”! Leave it to the pros”.

“Maybe he’s hard of hearing,” read another comment.

Take a look at a few comments below.

It's 2 tons of muscle, got one hairy udder and it's name tag says 'Lover Boy'. Do you think it identifies as a cow? — Coinneach (@Coinneach9) October 22, 2022

All in a days work..calling out 'lover boy 'to a bull ….feel your pain ..lol 😆 — Roseann Coakley (@coakley_roseann) October 21, 2022

Tough gig calling out “come here lover boy”! Leave it to the pros 😉 — 🇳🇬steve murray🇵🇸 🇯🇵 (@sdceltic1) October 21, 2022

The police waited until people farm nearby came in to help. The traffic on the site, meanwhile, was blocked due to safety concerns.

