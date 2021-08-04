Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain may have been earning laurels at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and with her latest win of a Bronze has cemented her place in the annals of sports history, but some posters congratulating her has seemingly come under ridicule. The posters went viral again when Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared them on Twitter and mocked them for their contents. So what was in the billboards that Mazumdar-Shaw thought was problematic? Turns out, even though these posters congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the carried photos of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state’s Sports Minister Bimal Borah.

Nowhere was Borgohain visible in either of the photos. “Indian Boxer *Lovlina Borgohain* has entered Semi Finals ensuring an Olympic medal for India, the only question now is the color of the medal. For those who want to know *how she looks like*, here are some of the *billboards on display in Guwahati*!

The posters have been reportedly shared by many on Twitter for the past couple days and netizens have shared their indignation that the posters have no photos of the boxer who has made the country proud with her hardwork and talent.

However, many pointed out that the posters were not new and may have been removed and new posters which featured both the boxer from Assam and the state chief minister have been put up.

On Wednesday Borgohain secured a bronze after losing the semi-final to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

Incidentally, Sarma also took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate Borgohain on her win.

The 23-year-old had already assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion, Nien-Chin Chen of Taiwan, to enter the semis.

