CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» Buzz» Lovlina Borgohain Assures India of Second Olympic Medal and Desis Have Perfect Pun
2-MIN READ

Lovlina Borgohain Assures India of Second Olympic Medal and Desis Have Perfect Pun

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision. (Image Credits: Twitter/@MajorPoonia)

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision. (Image Credits: Twitter/@MajorPoonia)

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision in the quarter-final of women’s 69kg boxing competition.

India’s Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision in the quarter-final of women’s 69kg boxing competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to secure another medal for India. This will be India’s second medal in Tokyo after Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category in wrestling.

As soon as Borgohain confirmed India’s second medal, the official Twitter handle of the Indian contingent in the Tokyo games took to the micro-blogging platform and said, “#IND being assured of a medal in the morning, lovely na? 😋 #Tokyo2020 @LovlinaBorgohai." Following the tweet, Indian Twitter users could not hold themselves back from stretching the same pun to congratulate Borgohain.

RELATED STORIES

Following her win, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded her achievement on Twitter.

On her road to the quarter-finals, Borgohain defeated Germany’s Nadine Apetz 3-2. Apetz is nearly 12 years elder than her. The 23-year-old from Assam prevailed over her 35-year-old opponent from Cologne in a contest that saw three of the five judges score in her favour. After today’s win, Lovlina became just the second Indian female boxer and third overall after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to clinch an Olympic medal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 30, 2021, 10:26 IST