Lovlina Borgohain Assures India of Second Olympic Medal and Desis Have Perfect Pun

India’s Lovlina Borgohain defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision in the quarter-final of women’s 69kg boxing competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to secure another medal for India. This will be India’s second medal in Tokyo after Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category in wrestling.

As soon as Borgohain confirmed India’s second medal, the official Twitter handle of the Indian contingent in the Tokyo games took to the micro-blogging platform and said, “#IND being assured of a medal in the morning, lovely na? 😋 #Tokyo2020 @LovlinaBorgohai." Following the tweet, Indian Twitter users could not hold themselves back from stretching the same pun to congratulate Borgohain.

Lovely Lovlina proud of you Jai Hind ki Sena— L.K (@LK_ShivaBhakt) July 30, 2021

Medal confirmed for India in Boxing. Lovely na? @LovlinaBorgohai 🇮🇳— Shubham Singh (@Shubham60333932) July 30, 2021

I've no doubt that 'Lovely Na' will go for Gold now.— Harshit Bisht (@Rk_Harshit) July 30, 2021

Following her win, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded her achievement on Twitter.

This is a BIG punch ❤️You continue to make us proud #LovlinaBorgohain and keep India’s flag high & shining at #TokyoOlympics2020. Well done 👏 @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/RYFACkNXUN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2021

Lovlina has entered the Semi Finals !Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We’ve been glued to the tv screen watching you in action! https://t.co/s1Tk1BGxV7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2021

On her road to the quarter-finals, Borgohain defeated Germany’s Nadine Apetz 3-2. Apetz is nearly 12 years elder than her. The 23-year-old from Assam prevailed over her 35-year-old opponent from Cologne in a contest that saw three of the five judges score in her favour. After today’s win, Lovlina became just the second Indian female boxer and third overall after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to clinch an Olympic medal.

