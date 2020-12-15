'Low-key': Pune Police are Warning People about Suspicious Objects in 'Marvel' Punny Way

The Norse god of mischief, Loki has seeped into the pop culture after being introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the character started off as a villain, Loki is now one of the fan favourites and is also getting a new Disney plus series soon.

In fact, Marvel has released the first look for the upcoming series on December 10, starring English actor Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. Now, Pune Police has managed to successfully channel Loki’s popularity to propagate a social message. Not only the post is full of hidden word plays and puns, but the message is quite important as well.

Taking to its official Instagram and Twitter handles, the city police urged every Punekar to immediately report the presence of any suspicious object in public places and to not hesitate calling up the police. Using a screen grab from the recently released teaser, the meme features Loki saying “Glorious” as a means of appreciating the residents’ effort at reporting any suspicious activity and not warding off anything as low key. The update also encouraged citizens to dial the emergency number of 100 undeterred because “no report is low key”.

The caption to the post reads, “Us 'marvel'ling at a responsible Punekar's decision not to treat any suspicious object as low-key! #NoReportIsLowkey #Dial100.”

Us 'marvel'ling at a responsible Punekar's decision not to treat any suspicious object as low-key! #NoReportIsLowkey#Dial100 pic.twitter.com/SEQZFknuLm — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 12, 2020

The post managed to do its magic on the netizens and many were seen showering love on the witty meme. It received 80 likes on Twitter and 179 likes on Instagram.

One Instagram user praised the humour and wrote “brilliant” in the comments. A Twitterati had an interesting observation where they wondered about the sense of humour of the police.

Marking the Disney Investor Day, Marvel released sneak peeks into tons of content (https://www.news18.com/news/movies/watch-wandavision-trailer-and-first-look-of-loki-the-falcon-and-the-winter-soldier-3167678.html). The first full trailer of Marvel's WandaVisionwas unveiled as it is set to become the first live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe show to premiere on the streaming app Disney+ Hotstar. The show that takes us through the tale of Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is going to premiere on the platform next month.

It will be followed by Loki and The Falcon andThe Winter Soldier. Marvel also released the first look of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that stars Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) and actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastien Stan have reprised their roles as the superheroes. A show on Hawkeye and Kate Bishop is also in the works.