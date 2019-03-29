Lo(w)ki Weird: Tom Hiddleston Serves You a Bizarre Breakfast in this Chinese Vitamin Ad
A commercial for Chinese multivitamin brand Centrum shows Tom Hiddleston serve you a strange breakfast is leaving the Internet questioning - What is this!?
In a Chinese advertisement for Centrum, a Multivitamin brand in Asia, owned by Pfizer, the Avengers star can be seen 'cooking up' a strange breakfast for an unidentified woman.
But here's the catch: You're the unidentified woman.
The commercial, which starts with first person POV, starts with an alarm clock going off. In the commercial, you are the woman, and the woman is you. You wake up and stretch your arms.
You walk down the stairs, only to be greeted by an apron-clad Tom Hiddleston standing in the kitchen, adding the finishing touches to breakfast - if you can call it breakfast. The plate consists of raw vegetables, arranged in lines, with chopped cucumbers sprinkled on top.
"Heyyyy," he calls to you, warmly, while for some inexplicable reason, he then proceeds to put a heart-shaped fried egg on top of the veg.
"I finished early so I thought I'd pop back and make you breakfast," Hiddleston continues, sprinkling pepper to the egg.
As if it isn't weird enough, the actor then suddenly recalls something, like the actual reason he's here, and with an 'Oh!' he proceeds to slide a bottle of Centrum multivitamins at you, and starts speaking in Chinese.
Is product placement subtle? Not at all.
Soon after, Hiddleston tells you that you look great, grabs his coat and then proceeds out the door, after a brief pause at the doorstep.
At the end of the advertisement, you're just left questioning: What did I just watch?
The advertisement which Tom Hiddleston posted on his own Weibo, is startling to say the least.
You can watch it for yourself below.
Think the commercial is low-key weird? Most people will disagree - they think it's high-key weird.
When Tom Hiddleston makes you breakfast & offers you vitamins pic.twitter.com/SCNP5XWiLI— soft (@babyblueloki) March 27, 2019
I don't know what TF I just watched.— Nova Woods (@NovaWoods111) March 27, 2019
i NEVER thought I would ever see him in a commercial for women's vitamins and who was that touching him....I need answers
I'm shocked.https://t.co/9aNZeiHjme
that tom hiddleston vitamin commercial makes me so UNCOMFORTABLEBDKDJDKDK— (ง’̀-‘́)ง (@dcnniedarkc) March 27, 2019
i just saw that tom hiddleston trying to sell you a vitamin ad and im going to go scream and buy vitamins i hate being targeted like this— tammy (@benscalligraphy) March 28, 2019
good morning @twhiddleston, do not forget to take your Centrum and hair growth vitamins— Bobby (@bobbyhiddleston) March 27, 2019
So do I take these Centrum vitamins to summon a Tom Hiddleston? pic.twitter.com/G8xOrMJ0MX— Kaitlin 🇺🇸☀️ (@kaitlin_sue16) March 27, 2019
Don't forget to also take your original Tom Hiddleston supplement:— Hiddles Fashion (@HiddlesFashion) March 27, 2019
Vitamin loKi @Mintmintdoodles pic.twitter.com/1uyJGB45J7
However, if just taking these multivitamins would make Tom Hiddleston magically appear in our kitchens, we'd like to know - where can I sign up?
