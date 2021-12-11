Luck by Chance: Ambulance Driver from West Bengal Becomes Crorepati in One Day

Your fortunes can change overnight, and the story of an ambulance driver from West Bengal is proof. Sheikh Heera, a resident of East ​​Bardhaman district, woke up one morning and purchased a lottery ticket for Rs 270. By afternoon, he was a crorepati! In fact, he was so overwhelmed after winning the Rs 1 crore jackpot that he headed straight to the police station to seek advice. The fear of losing the lottery ticket was also there in his mind. Eventually, the Shaktigarh police took him to his home safely. A police team has been deployed at his house.

Sheikh’s mother is sick. He needed a lot of money for her treatment. With this sudden stroke of luck, the ambulance driver is confident that his mother will recover soon. “I always used to dream about winning the jackpot one day and kept buying tickets. Finally, Lady Luck smiled at me," said Sheikh. When asked what he will do with the money, Sheikh said that he belonged to a lower middle class family, and his monetary problems were solved. For now, he will get the best treatment for his mother and will also build a good house to live in. Sheikh Heera can’t think of anything more than that right now.

Sheikh Hanif, who sold the lucky lottery ticket, said, "I have been in the lottery ticket business for many years. Many people buy tickets from my shop. Some rewards match occasionally. But such jackpot prize has never come out of my shop before. Today I am very happy that the jackpot winner purchased ticket from my shop."

