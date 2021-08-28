Luck By Chance: Both Husband And Wife From North Carolina Win Lottery Jackpots

A North Carolina couple got lucky twice as both the partners won almost $1 million (Rs 7,34,96,800) in the North Carolina Education Lottery jackpot. The best part: they won using identical numbers. The husband and wife, Luther and Constance Cannon, were over the moon on winning not once but twice. In a statement to NC Lottery, Constance shared: “When he got home and I looked at the ticket, I just started crying.” The joyous couple is planning to pay off the loans on the cars and home. Apart from that, they will do something for their family too.

Luther works as a technician at Bridgestone Tires, while Constance is a former administrative assistant for the US Army. It was Luther who purchased two lottery tickets with almost the same digits for Sunday’s Cash 5 drawing from Yemen Food Mart in Rocky Mount, NC.

Things turned out for the best the next day when Luther was on a grocery shopping spree and decided to check up on his tickets. It was then that they got a prompt which instructed him to immediately visit the lottery headquarters. After claiming their prize money from the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, the duo split it and each got $498,700 (Rs 3,66,52,854). They will receive $352,830 (Rs 2,59,31,875) each after tax deductions.

After their win, many commenters on the North Carolina lottery site rushed to congratulate the lucky couple. One comment read: “That’s a beautiful thing, I’m happy for them.” Another website visitor wrote: “What luck! All I can say is wow!”

