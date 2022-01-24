Luck By Chance: UK factory Worker Wins 2 Million Pounds in Lottery

You never know when the wheels of fortune may turn for you. What happened to UK factory worker Ian Black is the stuff that miracles and legends are made of, according to a report in The Sun.

He was on his way home from work when he suddenly saw a lottery ticket store nearby and stopped to buy a scratch card. When he scratched it, he found that he had won an amount of 2 million pounds, amounting to nearly 20 crores in Indian currency.

He had bought a Monopoly Deluxe Scratchcard, which cost around 5 pounds.

Black, 61, had scratched it in his car and ‘screamed in joy’ as he rushed home to give the news to his wife, Sandra, 55.

Ian, who is a resident of Carlisle, Cumbria, said: “Something was just telling me to buy it."

He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw what he had won, he told The Sun.

“I let out a scream and immediately drove home. As I went into the house I was shouting to Sandra to come down the stairs. She immediately thought something had happened to the dog. I said: ‘No, we have won £2million," he added.

Furthermore, he added, “I don’t think I have even seen that many zeros. I kept questioning: ‘Is this really £2 million?’

Sandra first thought it was a joke, but she almost fainted when she saw the amount.

He also thanked his stars that he did not stop himself from going inside the shop, even though he wasn’t keen on it because of some work being done on the road.

They are looking to get the operation done on their beloved Labrador, Meg, and also provide a comfortable life for their five children and 10 grandchildren.

Immediately after receiving the amount, Ian handed over his notice at the Pirelli Tyres factory where he worked.

