Lucknow Municipality is Sterilising, Tagging Strays at Shelters to Curb Dog Menace

In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the municipality, along with the Humane Society International (HSI) India, is sterilising and tagging the stray dogs in the city.

The Corporation has made a shelter where HSI brings stray dogs, sterilises, and tags them and leaves them in their respective areas after three days, the ANI reported. This is being done to control the dog menace in the city.

“The Uttar Pradesh government released funds with which we built shelter. We chose HSI India through tender; they catch dogs in a humane manner after feeding them. They are brought here, tagged, and sterilised. We are giving them Rs 999 per dog for sterilisation,” said Arvind Kumar Rao, Joint Director Animal Welfare, Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

“In 2019, the Municipal Corporation gave the responsibility of counting and sterilising the HSI which started this project using an app for the first time in the entire state,” said Dr Neeraj Kumar, Dog Management Programme Manager, HSI India was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Over 75,000 stray dogs have been sterlised so far and are counted by geo-tagging, and all the details are recorded and monitored using apps.