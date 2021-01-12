Lucknow University's Launches 'Garbh Sanskar', Diploma Course on Pregnant Women's Welfare

The Lucknow University has launched a diploma course in 'Garbh Sanskar' -- a course on how and what pregnant women must eat, wear and behave.

The first class on 'Garbh Sanskar' was held virtually on Monday and Dr. Amita Pandey of Queen Mary's hospital and spiritual counsellor Shivani Mishra gave a lecture on the importance and need for Garbh Sanskar in the present social context.

Dr. Archana Shukla, coordinator of the course, said that as per the Vedic scriptures, Garbh Sanskar is the first of the 16 Sanskars (values) which are a part of human life.

A guideline has been prepared for this programme in which students will learn about 16 values. The programme mainly emphasizes on family planning and nutrition value to be taken by the pregnant women. Various workshops will be organised under this new course.

Students will also be taught the intricacies of motherhood and will include subjects like what a pregnant woman should wear and eat, how she should behave and keep herself fit.

Also included in the course will be what kind of music is good for her and the baby.

According to sources, post-graduate students, research scholars, housewives, IVF centre coordinators and even retired health officials are among those who have joined the diploma course.

The classes are being conducted virtually and students can attend them from the confines of their homes. There will be classes on diet, yoga and human psychology in the course.

With the introduction of the course, the university also hopes to generate employment. The one-year course will have two semesters comprising five theory papers and internship.

Senior gynaecologist Dr. Madhu Gupta said the course would further support women and child welfare programmes.

"Our country has a rich culture and values. During both pre-conception and conception, the emotions and thinking of a woman reflect on her child. There is a need to look after women's activities, food and mental peace during pregnancy. This programme would support the women and child welfare programmes," she said.

Lucknow University, incidentally, has become the first varsity in the country to start a diploma course on 'Garbh Sanskar'.