Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Lucknow Woman Lodges FIR after Receiving Obscene Messages from 41 Numbers in 6 Days

The undergraduate said that she had started receiving vulgar messages on her WhatsApp from February 3. The messages came from an international number.

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lucknow Woman Lodges FIR after Receiving Obscene Messages from 41 Numbers in 6 Days
Image for representation | credit: Reuters

A 20-year-old female student in Lucknow has received obscene calls and message from 41 different numbers in the past six days.

The victim has lodged an FIR with the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow in this regard.

In her complaint, the undergraduate said that she had started receiving vulgar messages on her WhatsApp from February 3. The messages came from an international number.

She told the police that when she blocked a particular number, the message would come from another number. When she began blocking numbers on WhatsApp, she started receiving obscene calls from different numbers.

The girl said she received messages from 30 different numbers and calls from 11 numbers. "It was traumatic," she said in her complaint.

Initially, she did not want to lodge an FIR fearing social stigma, but her parents and friends persuaded her to do so.

Krishna Nagar Station House Officer Ram Kumar Yadav said that all the numbers given by the complainant had been put on surveillance and efforts were on to track down the accused.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram